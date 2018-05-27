The MIA soldier had all the makings of a rock star

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Sotheby's said Friday that it will auction a handwritten working manuscript of "Born to Run" in June. The presale estimate for the single sheet of notebook paper with 30 lines of writing is $200,000 to $300,000. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)