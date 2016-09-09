Sound Off

September 9, 2016 10:00 AM

Sound Off for September 10, 2016

Fine fantasy

Give peace a chance. Put down the egos and guns and try to get along with each other. Have a nice dream.

It’s not one

Every time a Republican says we can "run the government like a business," we end up with a recession.

Any publicity ...

Colin Kaepernick jersey sales skyrocket to number one after he started his protest.

Go figure

"I have always thought 'Dixie' one of the best tunes I have ever heard." — Abraham Lincoln, before asking the band to play "Dixie'" to celebrate the war's end. I guess that makes Lincoln a racist.

No explanation

For the life of me I cannot understand why anyone in their right mind would vote for a sleazeball like Hillary Clinton who has put our country and allies at severe risk.

Half the news

Touting one party is not printing “all the news that’s fit to print,” Ledger Enquirer.

Lucky few

To the Sound-Offer, who smugly scorns social programs: Nice you don’t need them. Most of us do.

Flip a coin

Our next president will be either a pathological liar or a racist. God Bless America.

Subhead

Jobs for Americans are scarce. Why does our president, Barack Obama, want to import 10,000 or more job-seeking people?

