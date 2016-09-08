Sound Off for September 11, 2016

4:17 Prep Spotlight: Shaw's Kayla Blackmon Pause

4:12 Suspects in Deonn Carter murder plead not guilty

3:24 Miss America contestants talk about their Columbus connections

1:10 Miss Washington D.C., who grew up in Columbus, won the Lifestyle and Fitness preliminary at Miss America

1:01 Ulysses Wiggins sentenced to 30 years in prison

3:06 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by his Northside coach and and principal

2:04 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by teammate Bryce Valero

0:18 Memorial flowers for Justin Patrick Johanson

2:33 Uncommon Athletes workout and raise money for coach Nicole Adderley

4:01 Chandler Cox: 'You want the miracle to happen'