Sound Off for September 15, 2016

Freedom vs. responsibility
Just because you have the right to do it doesn't mean it's right to do it.
Just go ahead and say it
Mrs. Clinton said that she regretted saying half of Trump's supporters were deplorable. What she didn't say is that she really thinks all of them are deplorable.
All profit, no taxes
Through Irish-based subsidiaries, Apple shifted its total profits to a "head office" that had no employees or offices and was not taxed in any country.
Only about 95 percent of them
The news media keeps mentioning “historically black colleges.” Are there any “historically white colleges”?
Wrong party
You must have flunked American History 101. The segregationists were Southern Democrats. George Wallace, Strom Thurmond, Robert Byrd (Klan member) were not Republicans. Ignorance is not bliss.
Too polite a word
Reading some of the "Sound Off!" comments about Clinton's illness, I realize she was being too kind when she referred to some Trump supporters as "deplorables." Much too kind.
Call it what it is
“Breaking and entering” is the correct phase. Not “undocumented workers.”
