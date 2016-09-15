Sound Off

September 15, 2016

Sound Off for September 16, 2016

Love it or leave it



There is no perfect country. If you don’t want to respect our anthem and flag, then get the hell out of this one.

Loons of a feather

Hillary says Trump is a psychopath. Well, it takes one to know one, doesn’t it?

Stale Trail

I can’t believe that the writer of the comic Mark Trail gets a paycheck. His script is as flat as a 4-day old Fresca.

Inside info?

The California State Assembly designated August as Muslim Appreciation Month. God is going to finally have enough and will break off California and let it float away.

They say that?

According to liberals, citizens earning more than about $100,000 per year aren't "workers," no matter how many hours they work.

Elephant in the room

The Donald keeps ducking the real immigrant issue, inexpensive labor. Just ask Bob Riley, the Alabama governor who watched crops rot in the fields when the Beason-Hammons act went into effect in 2011.

Contradiction in terms

The biggest oxymoron I ever heard was humane slaughter of farm animals.

