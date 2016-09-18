Sound Off for September 19, 2016

Vox populi
Saw a bumper sticker last night that read: "Giant Meteor — 2016. Just End It Already."
No-brainer
Come on, Hillary. Your state department employees don’t tell you what’s classified, you tell them what’s classified. Are you stupid?
Tick ... tock ...
Anyone have any idea about the completion date of Whittlesey Road or is this just a never-ending project?
Discarded
The Founding Fathers' intent means nothing to people who think the Constitution's an antiquated joke. Whatever the majority wants now should be the law.
Skeptical
The NIM beats out the National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian for best free museum? If there ever was a rigged election, that certainly was it.
Upgrade
One thing I know about "illegal immigrants" is that they work and pay their bills rather than hold their hands out, whine and complain.
Not in Columbus
Seeing the Thaw the Freeze signs ... Those in town who would like to buy a new house will not be buying in Muscogee County again unless things change. There is no incentive to stay here.
Shut up and play
Fans pay good money to attend a sporting event. They don't pay to watch some athlete make a political statement.
