Sound Off for September 22, 2016

It will get worse
I have been experiencing headaches and flu-like symptoms lately. Could it be due to Election Burnout Syndrome?
Built-in protection
It is amazing how many times folks lie about the “Thaw.” Current homeowners will remain under the freeze until the property changes hands.
Swapped ideologies
I passed American history. The “Southern Strategy” was started by the Republicans. Strom Thurmond led the Southern Democrats into the Republican Party. That's when the Party of Lincoln became a segregationist party. Still is.
It’s not either/or
As a fan, I am pleased to pay good money to attend a sporting event as well as see an athlete express a well needed political statement.
Invasive procedure
I went to my dermatologist the other day and after I received the bill I thought I had been to my proctologist.
Slow news day?
“Above the fold” is a newspaper’s prime real estate. Today it is occupied by Trump’s “birther” retraction. Aren’t there better properties in which the Fourth Estate can invest? Somewhere, Edmund Burke is shaking his head.
Comments