Sound Off for September 30, 2016

Yeah ... like, what’s up with that?
The clown thing. Hey you — what’s next?
Judge, jury, executioner
If you threaten a police officer in any way, you deserve to be shot.
Home security
The only way you can be sure that you are going to keep your freeze is to vote no.
Deadly threat
Why do you think police officers are more alert than ever when confronting a citizen? You, who are complaining, are the ones who have perpetuated this fear in all of us.
Your choice
NRA or FOP? Which one do you trust more?
Anybody else
If you are not voting for Hillary, please vote for anyone before casting a vote for the Trump/Putin ticket.
Political profiling
If you are enjoying the low property taxes you have and have no concern about new homebuyers, you are probably a Republican.
He has my vote
Mr. Trump has the qualities needed: nerve, good health and strength.
