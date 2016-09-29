Sound Off

September 29, 2016 1:00 PM

Sound Off for September 30, 2016

Yeah ... like, what’s up with that?

The clown thing. Hey you — what’s next?

Judge, jury, executioner

If you threaten a police officer in any way, you deserve to be shot.

Home security

The only way you can be sure that you are going to keep your freeze is to vote no.

Deadly threat

Why do you think police officers are more alert than ever when confronting a citizen? You, who are complaining, are the ones who have perpetuated this fear in all of us.

Your choice

NRA or FOP? Which one do you trust more?

Anybody else

If you are not voting for Hillary, please vote for anyone before casting a vote for the Trump/Putin ticket.

Political profiling

If you are enjoying the low property taxes you have and have no concern about new homebuyers, you are probably a Republican.

He has my vote

Mr. Trump has the qualities needed: nerve, good health and strength.

