Sound Off for October 2, 2016

0:38 Army Veteran says century-old Ralston Towers plagued by bed bugs, roaches and elevator issues Pause

2:13 Sideline Superstars: Harris County High revives the Noise Boys tradition

0:46 Charlie to audience: Off to the squeezing room with her!

0:43 Huge shark hauled in off coast described as 'a monster'.

3:37 Family lives in roach and mice-infested apartment but no one will help

1:19 Can you help identify child in photos in “Jane Doe” death case?

2:18 'We need our fathers and mothers' child weeps at Charlotte City Council days after shooting, protests

2:50 Meet the man behind Callaway Gardens’ Blue Morpho Butterfly Month

2:27 NASCAR driver Ryan Newman takes Royals batting practice

5:19 Sprint Cup champion Kyle Busch honored at the White House