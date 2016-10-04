Sound Off for October 5, 2016

Fantasy news
Headline Nov. 9, 2016: Hillary devastated by loss. Decides to move herself and her husband to the other side of the world to never be seen again.
‘Genius’ we don’t need
Giuliani says Trump is a genius for not paying his taxes. What about the small business owners who were not paid and broken because of Trump's bankruptcies? America needs a president with character and compassion.
Through different lenses
52 percent of viewers believe Clinton won the debate, while 21 percent believe Trump won. Of course, Fox News proclaimed Trump the winner, but after all, they live in an alternate universe.
Challenging divine will
When you change your gender, are you saying God made a mistake? Not by my Baptist upbringing.
My mistake
When Donald called Miss Universe “Miss Piggy” I thought he was calling Hillary that. There’s a resemblance. But that’s just me.
Law alone can’t do it
It’s not the justice system that needs to be overhauled; society needs to be overhauled.
Sounds familiar
New Trump slogan: Trump up, trickle down.
