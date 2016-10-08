Sound Off for October 9, 2016

Can’t afford higher taxes
Prices keep going up. Our utilities, gas, groceries. Senior citizens on a fixed income, most on Social Security … the property tax freeze is about the only thing we have on our side. Please keep it.
Next Hundred Years War?
After 50 some years, when are we going to win the war on drugs? Just wondering.
Ugly antics
Army and Navy have a great tradition. Army steals Navy’s goat, Navy steals Army’s mule. All in good fun. This Auburn tree-burning is a sign of the times we live in.
Unfair comparison
The Alabama Attorney General was wrong to blast the Ledger, comparing Phenix City gangsters to VictoryLand. Alabama lawmakers voted for Bingo at VictoryLand to be on the ballot.
Starting to get it
OK, Bruce. I guess I understand. Living with those crazy Kardashians would make you lose your mind. Or whatever else you lost.
The party poster boy
Trump is the perfect symbol of the Republican Party. They love you if you are a rich, white male. Everyone else is in inferior and ignorable.
Hope this is metaphorical ...
If I was given the choice of voting for Hillary or facing a firing squad … I’d take the firing squad.
City doesn’t need more
If there are funds readily available for such outlandish salary increases for top city officials, then the budget is too high and the thaw the freeze project should be scuttled.
Just too perfect
Fifteen dollars for a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Phenix City store. The hat is made in China.
