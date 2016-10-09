Sound Off

October 9, 2016 1:50 PM

Sound Off for October 10, 2016

Dubious link

There's no proven correlation between tax freezes and buying homes in outlying counties. There are numerous reasons people prefer that: less noise, cleaner air, less traffic, better schools, lower crime, more privacy, fewer ordinances, etc.

Fear tactic

Grandfathering is a routine practice. The odds of the court overturning the grandfathering of the tax freeze are no greater than the odds of the court overturning the tax freeze.

Worthy honoree

Why wasn’t the Baker Center named in honor of Dorothy Hyatt? She led the Girls Club’s first capital campaign and raised the money to build it from the ground up.

Lethal dose

It would be fatal to inject Donald Trump with truth serum.

Hard to do

Will someone please explain how you can bankrupt a casino? Candidate Trump bankrupted three. A casino is almost like a printing press for money. Wake up, you rubes ...

Some roster

Assange's refusal to release evidence of Hillary's crimes illustrates her diverse support: socialists, deadbeats, illegal aliens, criminals, weedheads, entitlement scammers, government leeches, traitors, trannies, con artists, police-haters, Saudis, and wacko liberals.

Related content

Sound Off

Comments

Videos

Tuskegee-Morehouse Parade tradition brings fun to communities across the river

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos