Sound Off for October 10, 2016

Dubious link
There's no proven correlation between tax freezes and buying homes in outlying counties. There are numerous reasons people prefer that: less noise, cleaner air, less traffic, better schools, lower crime, more privacy, fewer ordinances, etc.
Fear tactic
Grandfathering is a routine practice. The odds of the court overturning the grandfathering of the tax freeze are no greater than the odds of the court overturning the tax freeze.
Worthy honoree
Why wasn’t the Baker Center named in honor of Dorothy Hyatt? She led the Girls Club’s first capital campaign and raised the money to build it from the ground up.
Lethal dose
It would be fatal to inject Donald Trump with truth serum.
Hard to do
Will someone please explain how you can bankrupt a casino? Candidate Trump bankrupted three. A casino is almost like a printing press for money. Wake up, you rubes ...
Some roster
Assange's refusal to release evidence of Hillary's crimes illustrates her diverse support: socialists, deadbeats, illegal aliens, criminals, weedheads, entitlement scammers, government leeches, traitors, trannies, con artists, police-haters, Saudis, and wacko liberals.
