Sound Off for October 11, 2016

Headliners
I was convinced that the Don and Hill show was just an opening act for the real candidates, but they just won’t go away.
Ugly truth
Disgust with Trump will drive you to elect the most corrupt individual to have ever held the office. Wikileaks are not opinions, and hold more truth than any other source. Read.
Sniffles
It’s been revealed that Donald Trump suffers a hay fever-like allergic reaction to his own BS.
Feel free
Dear Donald: Don't let all this get you down. I will vote for you even if you grope my wife and my 18-year-old daughter.
Scared to ask
The locker room banter defense makes one wonder what type of people occupy "Trumps Golf Course" locker rooms.
Pollster math
CNN stated Clinton won the debate with 57% but stated 58% of those polled supported Clinton before the debate. Doesn't this mean she lost?
Stacked deck
Just watched another debate moderated by Democrats, which was then analyzed by a panel of Democrats.
Be unscripted
If you are sincere about an apology, you don't need a TelePrompTer.
Rebound
Second debate over, Trump is back, time to make America great again.
What matters?
Instead of discussing important issues facing our nation, today's sensationalist media focuses on unimportant events from candidates' pasts: cursing, calling people names, foreign influence peddling, straying spouses. Get back to real issues!
Sober and out
There is not enough liquor in the house to get me through another one of these debates.
