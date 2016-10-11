Sound Off for October 12, 2016

Reader discretion advised
Donald Trump is coming out with a new book. It will be titled "The Art of the Feel."
Welcome stories
Thank you for showing us the good people all around us. That is what we need to see on our front pages and from our media.
Slush fund
The "secret" pay raise scandal is the latest example of the city using our money however they please, yet naive voters keep voting in the same "leaders" and for every extra tax. Wake up, people!
Expensive freeze
I bought my house just before the Great Recession at the height of the housing boom. My house is worth less but my taxes are frozen at the higher value. That system makes no sense.
Case in point
If these latest city council "behind closed doors" executive sessions don't convince us to keep the tax assessment freeze, then nothing will.
Inspiring drama
Ron Anderson was the kind of person I try to be every day. If his life story were to be shared through a play at the Springer Theater, I believe it could change lives.
Socioeconopolitical profiling
If more Democrats actually worked for a living, they’d understand our tax laws better.
