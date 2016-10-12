Sound Off for October 13, 2016

Touchy-feely faith
Just saw a news clip where Donald Trump claims to have suddenly received religion. Is this about the Christian practice "laying on of hands"?
Leave us out of it
Instead of voting yes for the freeze, vote no and donate your money if you feel that bad.
It’s not a tax trick
Attention, old people (and I am one): Thawing the freeze will not cause you financial pain. You will keep the freeze as long as you live in your home.
Is it just a blank check?
Ga. laws, I thought, put a limit on attorney fees when city attorney recused because conflict of interest. What is it? Explain how or if it has been applied here, please.
GOP must stand together
No matter what you think about Trump, if you care about America's future you still need to vote. Team divided, team defeated.
This is not who we are
When Trump told Hillary Clinton in the debate she would be "in jail" if he were president, those are the threats of a despot, tyrant or "Banana Republican," not a president of the United States.
Political pigeon
A Hillary Clinton supporter is a used car salesman’s dream.
