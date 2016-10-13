Sound Off for October 14, 2016

Let’s make a deal
Get rid of all of these dilapidated houses in town and I’ll vote yes on the tax freeze.
Lethal lack of common sense
Under the influence of drugs or alcohol, ignoring a police officer’s instructions, reaching for an unseen object, etc. — some people are their own worst enemy.
World’s most dangerous child
Poor Donald. All he ever wanted was a life-size GI Joe set to play with. Trouble is he wants real soldiers, real human beings, to bleed and die in Middle East sand.
One against many
The lynch mob(s) including the media are coming out of the woodwork for Mr. Trump and all politicians have a common denominator. All have amnesia, fabricators, and double talkers.
Evidence all around
If the tax freeze has retarded economic growth, why are we having so much urban sprawl, endless widening of streets and roads, unending commercial development, and new houses being built all over?
Economic consequences
Tim Worstall (Forbes, 08/02/13) hit the nail on the head. Doubling minimum wage will not increase a Big Mac's cost. Capitalism controls that. But it will force McDonald's to replace labor with technology.
Critical difference
Word to the wise: Never think that just because someone is crazy he is automatically stupid.
Comments