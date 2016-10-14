Sound Off for October 15, 2016

Turn about ...
If all of Trump's accusers show up at the debate in Las Vegas there won't be sufficient seating for the public or the press.
Unconvinced
It is downright foolish to vote a tax for the wasteful nice-to-have government. They will impose new taxes when they want to. Did you ever see a new tax the L-E didn't support?
Bottom line
What is important in this election is national security, the Supreme Court and the economy. FDR, Kennedy and Bill Clinton all had moral issues, but the country still prospered.
They don’t
The SOA nuts should not have the right to impede or close the use of any public tax-paid throughway.
Not yet
Has Donald Trump called for repeal of the 19th Amendment?
Hidden truths
WikiLeaks releases are causing the Dems to try to divert attention from the content of the emails by blaming Russia. If they didn't want to deceive Americans, why the cover-ups?
Charity slur
According to Politifact, the Clinton Foundation spends about 87% of its money on programs. Charity Watch gives it an A+ and calls it a “gold standard” charity. Trump and Pence lie.
My preference
I would rather see a successful businessman than a political hack.
Comments