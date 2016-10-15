Sound Off for October 16, 2016

Familiar routine
Bill Clinton probably was sent to the couch after he called Obamacare a crazy law, but then this was probably not the first or last time.
Tell us again about those ‘values’
Especially after the recent release of the disturbing and gross Trump video, the support for Donald Trump by evangelical voters is demonstrating an astounding level of “selective outrage” and a hypocrisy that knows no bounds.
Left-leaning liars are slipping
Now the liberal media claims Trump groped someone in first class (where there is always a flight attendant) 35 years ago. Come on, guys, you can come up with a better lie than that.
If it doesn’t fit ...
Trump should use the OJ Simpson excuse. How can these tiny little hands and stubby little fingers grope anything?
Who wouldn’t?
What kind of men would use their celebrity to see beautiful women or get physically close to them? Answer: the vast majority of men who are celebrities.
Way beyond ‘locker room talk’
Don't let Trump soft-peddle his conduct and get away with it. It was gutter, vulgar, obscene conduct of the worst type. He's sorry all right … sorry he got caught. What a jerk.
Media double standard
Trump's alleged private transgressions are minuscule compared to criminal activities of Hillary, a public employee and representative. New evidence is revealed every day, but mainstream media's in the tank for Hillary and ignore it.
Just between us alpha males
Dear Mr. Putin: Now all these women are coming out of the woodwork accusing me of all these horrible things, Melania is furious! You may have to send me another wife. Thanks, Your Friend Donald.
