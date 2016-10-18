Sound Off for October 19, 2016

Fuzzy education arithmetic
If math and reading scores are decreasing but graduation % is increasing, does that mean we are lowering our standards and letting students slide through?
As credible as some others ...
An international conspiracy more likely than the one the Donald is trying to sell: In return for Russia hacking the Democrats for Wikileaks, Trump will not interfere with Putin's goals in eastern Europe and Syria.
Well-deserved tribute
I was happy the symphony concert was dedicated to Manuel and Betty Ann Diaz who recently moved from Columbus. Betty Anne Diaz was the best pianist who has graced the music department at Columbus State.
Separation of powers, anyone?
Chuck Williams wrote an informative and unbiased column regarding the Judicial Qualifications Commission, which monitors the conduct of lawyers and judges. Do not give the General Assembly that power. Vote "No" on Amendment 3.
If the adjective fits ...
How would you describe women at a Trump rally wearing shirts that say "Grope Me"? Maybe deplorable.
Flaw comparison
Even though Hillary would keep live birth abortions legal, borrow trillions more, open our borders, and is a corrupt pay-for-play, greedy, irresponsible, dangerous crook, that's better than a man that made bad comments.
