Sound Off for October 20, 2016

Values relativism
A family bakery is fined $135,000 for refusing to make a gay wedding cake, yet a Walmart gets away with refusing to make a Blue Lives Matter cake for a cop's retirement. Ain't America awesome!
I want to see Donald Trump's birth certificate. "Some people" are saying Trump was born in Russia and is secretly related to Putin.
Cultural snapshot
Today men were building beside Starbucks and across from Target. I watched as the two white men smoked, laughed, and talked. The Mexican men never stopped working. Characteristic of another time in history.
Once is enough
We’ve already had one sexual predator as president; why would we want another?
Playground ‘leadership’
Hillary’s VP choice, Tim Kaine, was probably one of those “nana nana nana” kids. Can you imagine him as president if something happens to Hillary?
Protection dies with him
Bill is clear that when homeowner dies after Jan.1, 2017, his widow will not get husband's tax assessment freeze. Her home taxes will zoom way up automatically. Vote No.
