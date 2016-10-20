Sound Off for October 21, 2016

Campaign of violence
A Democratic organizer resigned after admitting he hired people to incite violence at Trump rallies, NC GOP office firebombed, Delaware GOP office vandalized. Do we really want these people running the country?
But Putin would approve
I don't want a First Lady who sounds like the Russian boxer's wife in the movie “Rocky 4.”
Issue by issue
Trump has faults but he is for traditional marriage, building a wall, and repealing Obamacare. Plus he is pro-life and against gun control. Since Hillary takes the opposite position why would anyone vote for her?
Case in point
My mom lived in my grandmother's house and died five years before grandmother. I bought the house two years ago and taxes increased 700%. After carefully reading the "freeze thaw" proposal, I'm voting "No."
Lost in translation
Dear Donald: You might want to explain to your supporters what "quid pro quo" means. I just saw a person in a Trump cap order it for lunch at a Chinese take-out.
All part of her campaign
Watching biased mainstream media try to conflate Trump's past womanizing with Hillary's current multiple felonies, corruption, and influence peddling is amusing. Clinton operative Stephanopoulos and Cooper are hilarious.
Comments