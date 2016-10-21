Sound Off

October 21, 2016 10:00 AM

Sound Off for October 22, 2016

God forbid

Maybe it's a good thing that we no longer follow the practice that the presidential candidate who comes in second in the election becomes Vice President. Can you imagine the next four years?

Political growth

A Democrat’s progression of excuses: Grade school — the dog ate my homework. College — the Internet was down. Adult — the Russians stole my emails.

Giving spirit

Thank you to Dr. Gloria Johnson-Rogers, who left her medical practice to minister in jails, hospitals, nursing homes, in Nigeria, and Haiti. You are a flower in God's garden.

For shame

The Republican Party never got over being beaten by a black man and The Donald will never be able to duck the fact he was beaten by a woman.

Debate prep

How to win an argument: Make sure you fire your gun first.

One nation ...

Since Americans are horrible at history, my hope is that one day, a flag so many gallant Americans fought and died for will once again be viewed as something other than a symbol of racism.

Deal breaker

Due to the inability of Hillary to negotiate agreement in Iraq, again Americans are at risk in the fighting to retake Mosul. She is not qualified to be commander in chief.

Surprise!

You can vote early, but bad things could come at the last minute.

