Sound Off for October 23, 2016

Hole-hearted endorsement
People are voting for the “least worst.” I live in a large assisted-living community and Trump is the least worst. Wow. What an accolade.
Historic tribute
Wonder if, as a sign of solidarity, all of Trump’s supporters are going to wear brown shirts on Election Day?
Educate yourselves
The movie “Hillary’s America” is on at the Peachtree Cinema. Every black person in the country needs to see it … as well as your paper’s management.
Party solidarity
God himself could be running for president and some people would still vote for the Democrats.
Values voters
Trump has disparaged women, minorities, Muslims, the disabled, veterans and war heroes, and is supported by the KKK. Any Christian conservatives have enough yet?
Careful what you wish for
When Trump told Hillary he would put her in jail if he is elected, I swore I saw her lips move and say I-R-S.
By any other name
Mayor Tomlinson: Call it what you want, but it is a raise. You act like you’re running for president.
Freeze can’t be inherited
Bill is clear that when homeowner dies after Jan.1, 2017, his widow will not get husband’s tax assessment freeze. Her home taxes will zoom way up automatically. Vote No.
Freeze can be shared
If the home is in the husband's name only, then maybe the surviving wife would see a tax increase. But most homes are jointly owned.
Sleaze factor
Trump is starting to understand how sleazy the Clintons are.
Comments