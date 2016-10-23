Sound Off for October 24, 2016

RINOs
Paul Ryan and other Republicans who bailed on Donald Trump need to quit being hypocrites if they aren’t going to support their party’s nominee.
Overqualified
Think of how great Jimmy Elder would be at putting our broken country together. Of course neither he nor anyone like him would want to be President.
Don’s playbook
The opponents of the “thaw” are implying a legal challenge if the thaw is approved. Must be taking lessons from Trump. Don’t like anything, sue!
Bitte schon
There are a number of new restaurants that have opened or will open soon. I wish that there was a good German restaurant in Columbus. One is sorely needed.
Fair trade
With companies like Ford and Carrier moving to Mexico, is Mexico going to reciprocate and allow Americans workers to illegally cross the border and try to get jobs in the new Ford and Carrier plants?
Hey, Hillary
If you want to be safe and you want privacy, use a stamp and an envelope.
Stealth PACs
Churches have increasingly become political cesspools despite our founding fathers’ wishes. Perhaps they should lose their tax-exempt status.
Not your issue
People who pay no property taxes should not be allowed to vote on anything concerning raising property taxes.
