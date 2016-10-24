Sound Off for October 25, 2016

List it on the resume
Trump wouldn't be the first known womanizer to win. The most recent one's lauded as a great president. Maybe there's a correlation. We need another budget surplus, but no intern sex in the office, please.
Let’s hear some actual ideas
Too much time was squandered by the candidates talking bad about each other. We want to know about their plans for America.
Celebrity support
Looking over the list of military leaders who have endorsed Donald Trump, why was I not surprised to see the name of General Jubilation T. Cornpone?
Leaning tower of media
Nine articles involving Trump on CNN internet site today, all negative. Pure, objective journalism. Not.
Lefty junk science
Mid-October and the temperature didn't make it up to 90 degrees today. I told you climate change was a hoax, dang liberals.
Settled it for me
I was undecided until the New York Times published a long editorial calling for a Clinton landslide. After carefully considering both candidates' policy positions and criminal acts, I'm voting Trump.
Let’s grow up ... please
Why all the conspiracy theories? We are smarter than that, America.
