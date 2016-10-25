Sound Off for October 26, 2016

Giving spirit
Congratulations to Dorothy Hyatt of Girls Inc. for 40 years of service. The people like you, who humbly tie shoes and fill hearts, are the real leaders in this world.
The Star Chamber
Our country's no longer run by the executive or legislative branches, but by nine people. Their decisions are crucial to our future, lives and liberty. President Hillary ensures long-term losses of major freedoms and rights.
Effective alternate education
Edgewood School is the last chance for troubled students to get an education in Muscogee County. I'm sorry if your child is there, but it is a good program.
Threat neutralized
If Trump is elected president, the U.S. will have nothing to fear from ISIS, because there is nothing ISIS can do that would be worse than Trump being president.
Public or private needs?
Politicians to citizens: Let us decide the amount of your property taxes; and how to educate your kids; and how to discipline judges deciding your cases. Our special interests are much more important than yours.
Not likely
I pay taxes that are used to support our military, the services we depend on and our government. Trump is "too smart" to pay taxes, but he benefits from the taxes I pay, and he wants me to vote for him?
