Sound Off for October 27, 2016

Stealth election
The reason you don't see many bumper stickers during this political campaign is that most people are ashamed for others to see who they prefer for president.
Legitimate agenda
The racist disdain media has shown toward Trump supporters is unfair. We're not uneducated, gun-toting whites with low-paying jobs. We do want constitutional laws enforced, balanced budgets, and strong military.
Tax break chain
Give an elderly widow living under the freeze for decades money to "marry" you. You sell the inherited frozen house to a younger "spouse," who continues the chain. The house becomes more valuable over time.
Self-created phenom
Media bias? During the primaries Mr. Trump received far more coverage than other candidates by making outlandish statements. Now, with unfavorable press comments toward Trump, the media is suddenly not fair.
Right about that much
I agree with Donald Trump with one issue — the world is laughing at us. Donald, the world is laughing at us because of you.
Vote with your money
You people who support Darr need to chip in a few thousand dollars each to help us pay his ever-escalating legal bills.
