Sound Off for October 28, 2016

Corrupt from the start
The Democrats with their big bag of dirty tricks are about to sew it up. They are going to get away with it again.
If this is what you want ...
You Republican voters say you don't like politically correct. Right? Here it comes. You're stupid.
The fallacy’s in the name
Obama wanted to postpone the posting of 2017 Obamacare premiums until after the election. After reviewing the increases, we now know why. The so called Affordable Care Act is unaffordable.
Give discredit where it’s due
Concerned about healthcare (aka Obamacare) costs? Stop voting for Republicans who allow greedy insurance companies to stick their heads in the trough. These people are stealing you blind.
The heart of the problem
The Sunday Forum special “Clinton, Ryan and the cost of American capitalism” by Robert Reich was right on target.
Media already elected her
According to the news media, Hillary has already won the election. Why is she still campaigning?
Not a problem here
A neighborhood association in Madison, Wisconsin, has a complaint with "the smell of meat cooking" from a nearby barbecue joint. Methinks it's time for Columbus delegates to give Wisconsin a lesson in good taste.
