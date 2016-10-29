Sound Off for October 30, 2016

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies Pause

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

2:31 Sunday Interview: Mason Lampton talks about upcoming Steeplechase event

2:11 Unique partnership restores popular food item to local fair

2:06 How do you get pro hockey players to relocate to the Deep South?

1:35 Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into town

2:11 Breast cancer survivors express themselves through art

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

0:55 Fair hosts free event for special needs students

0:24 Trenton Chester grew up with Eugene Thomas, now works as his boss