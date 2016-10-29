Sound Off

October 29, 2016 6:36 PM

Sound Off for October 30, 2016

City services

Columbus Consolidated Government should send the perpetrator of the Hilton Ave. standoff a bill for $250-$300,000 for all of the assets the city had to bring to bear to make the arrest.

Don’t bother

Do not call me anymore about thawing the freeze. I am voting to keep the freeze.

Civics lesson

Every high school government teacher in the MCSD should require at least one class to attend a CCG council meeting. They could really learn how their local government works for them.

Unthinkable

There is never an excuse for causing a child to have his leg amputated. This should not happen in a home, and certainly not in a public school.

Upsides

Benefits of HRC election: the press tells us daily how great everything is; Doonesbury stays in retirement; and Limbaugh and Hannity have four more years of great ratings.

Market saturation

If Donald Trump were truly a "smart" businessman, he would manufacture toilet tissue with his name embossed on each sheet. I would purchase it by the case.

Peace insurance

The liberals are berating Trump for suggesting that we could work in a cooperative fashion with Putin. Makes sense — who would you more likely go to war with, a friend or enemy?

‘Public’ meeting?

Council denied two citizens the right to speak on a political matter. Didn't I read that a citizen has a right to petition the government for a redress of grievances? I don't understand the reasoning.

In brief ...

I am so tired of dealing with stupid people.

