Sound Off for October 31, 2016

Let’s take a cue
Canada is not nearly as wealthy as the U.S. yet their healthcare is free. They take care of their people. I guarantee you they are healthier than Americans.
Nonpartisan solution
Insurance companies take advantage of consumers required to have policies by raising rates and terminating coverage. Let’s dump the insurance companies and have single-payer insurance like Medicare. Wake up, greedy politicians!
The new order
Donald, say it ain't so. Losing to a girl. I want to see you in your brown uniform, brown riding boots and of course your riding crop. Plus your Supreme Court Justices wearing Klan robes.
Wrong ally
Russia prefers Trump to Hillary? That makes zero sense, considering the unbelievable successes they had with her as SOS. Her "reset" eventually helped them annex Crimea and get closer with Syria and Iran.
He knows better
Donald Trump, who bravely avoided capture in Vietnam by staying home with a deferment from his daddy, says he is smarter than our generals.
Inspiring figure
One picture says it all. Thank you for your service, Biff ... Eagle Scout, soldier, citizen.
No matter
Ledger, I didn’t like you endorsing Tompkins, but I also wouldn’t have cared if you had endorsed any of the other three candidates. I’m not voting for one of them. I’m not impressed.
