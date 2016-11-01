Sound Off for November 2, 2016

But trouble for moose and squirrel
No e-mail revelations from Boris and Natasha will prompt me to vote for Trump, even if he were running against Mickey Mouse, Goofy or Snidley Whiplash.
You deal with it when you get it
Democrats' "shoot the messenger" spin of FBI revelations concerning Hillary are absurd. "Why do this right before an election?" Because that's when the new evidence was discovered, Sherlock.
Dubious demographics
According to opponents of the tax freeze, there are only 34,303 houses in Columbus, with most owned by couples. So less than 8% provide the revenue for basic services for the other 92%. Questionable claim.
Profiling
Three of them work in my grandchild's school. One of them wants to join my church. Come November, we can round them up. I am talking, of course, about Trump supporters.
Time to warm up
The opposite of a frozen city is a welcoming vibrant city. Vote yes.
A true believer
Democracy can be explained with a single equation: Democracy equals stupidity.
In retrospect ...
There may come a day very soon when we appreciate Obama.
Comments