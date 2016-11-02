I been schooled
As a gratudate of Trump Yunivesity, I won't to think my teacher and deer leader Donald Trump fore making me entelegent and puting me on the rode to bein ritch.
Slumming
I’m glad they are removing Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is too good to be there.
Case against
Read the front page of the Oct. 26 Ledger; do you still want to give the council any more power over you? Vote no.
One was enough
The idea of another Clinton in the White House makes me break out into a rash.
Good Samaritan
Act of honesty and kindness … I want to thank the person who mailed my wallet and contents to me after I lost it at the CB&T drive-thru. You saved me a great deal of worry.
Didn’t try hard enough
I think if Hillary Clinton wins this election then all Fox "News" personnel should be immediately fired for incompetence.
Not bothered
What is truly unsettling is that there are women with so little self-respect they will still vote for Trump after his crass, sexist, vulgar, demeaning remarks.
