Sound Off

November 3, 2016 10:00 AM

Sound Off for November 4, 2016

What goes around ...

The Democrats were full of October surprises against Trump; now the shoe's on the other foot and it hurts and they are upset.

... Comes around

Trump’s companies have destroyed thousands of emails, digital records and paper documents demanded in official proceedings, in defiance of court orders. These tactics, exposed by Newsweek, have enraged judges and prosecutors.

Indict the messenger

The more Hillary's surrogates talk, the more convinced I am of Hilllary's guilt in violating at least two federal criminal felony statutes. Attack the FBI when you have no defense. What else can you do?

Not a proud testament

My son, who lives in Atlanta, has had a Hillary sticker on his car for six months without incident. He visits Columbus and within thirty minutes someone has written profanity over it.

Just wasn’t fair

Just remember, kids, when Donald Trump becomes president, if things don't always go your way you can cry that it's rigged.

She should talk

Democrats are trying to convince their base that Comey broke the law by reporting the situation to Congress this close to the election. Which law? Another one of those that Hillary thinks she is above?

Related content

Sound Off

Comments

Videos

Coming Soon: Little Free Libraries soon to appear in a neighborhood near you

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos