November 4, 2016 10:00 AM

Sound Off for November 5, 2016

Pure ‘treat’

We had well over 400 trick-or-treaters on Monday. Nearly all were polite and said thank-you, and all were cute and well-behaved. Fun time! Thanks, parents.

Investment

It's been said one has to spend money to make money. That explains the contributors who support thawing the freeze.

Insanity

Ted Cruz, who is now endorsing the Donald, is like a Jewish person endorsing Hitler. Get back on your meds, Ted, or have your doctor prescribe something else.

A twofer

If Hillary is elected not only would she be the first woman president, but the Clintons could be the first couple to be impeached.

Grow up

After the death of Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, Republican Senators are acting like babies by not doing their constitutional duties. You Georgia and Alabama voters are indirectly responsible.

Spin team

The Trump surrogates/spokespeople remind me of the character "Baghdad Bob" saying their side is winning. I just hope these people insisted Trump pay them in advance and in cash.

Enough

I have supported Republicans for years with my votes and money. As a Christian and a man I say: No more. This candidate is not only unfit in basic knowledge; this man has no morals.

