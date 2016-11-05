Sound Off for November 6, 2016

Changing of the guard
"The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” — Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader. The next Senate Majority Leader won’t say that about President Clinton.
Debt slaves
Hey people …We pay taxes, not to support this country and not to support this government. We pay taxes so the government can pay interest to the Federal Reserve…and nothing short of that.
Reason enough
City council voted to deny us, the people, from speaking about the tax freeze. Even City Attorney Fay said their reason wasn’t valid. I say no to thaw the freeze.
No ‘mandate’ either way
Whoever wins, he or she will be the most hated president in American history.
Probable cause
The NY FBI branch had reviewed Clinton's aide’s emails for several weeks before FBI director Comey notified Congress, which means there is grounds for review. Where there is smoke there is fire.
Clear and present danger
Donald Trump is the greatest threat to America. Think before you vote and don’t allow this terrorist into the White House.
Intimidation tactics
Mr. Trump is openly telling his followers to "monitor" voting precincts (mainly in minority areas). This directly violates a federal court's decree from the last time the GOP got into trouble back in the 1980s.
Can’t run, can’t govern
Republicans do not know how to win an election. And if they did, they wouldn’t know what to do.
Set them straight
Friends don’t let friends vote for Hillary.
Comments