Sound Off for November 7, 2016

Ike was right
Eisenhower summed it all up when he said anyone "who wishes to be president must be an egomaniac or crazy." To which I would add, "or both."
No comment
Just found out that if he’s elected, Donald Trump's version of healthcare would include free Viagra to men over 60.
’Tisn’t the season
Instead of going straight to Christmas music the instant that Halloween ends, I think Sunny 100 should've taken a two-minute break to play all of the Thanksgiving music that's out there.
Not enough
Although it is nice graduation rates have increased, unless it is correlated with a rise in standardized math, science and reading test scores, I am not impressed.
Typical
When Hillary was asked why she is running ads in solidly blue states she replied, "We had extra money so we thought we would spend it." Doesn't that sound like a typical Washington bureaucrat?
I disagree
Charlie Harper is wrong regarding Amendment One. It's not about power or funding. It's that we've seen no evidence that the state can do at least as well as local districts at running failing schools.
OK by me
If the tax freeze keeps sales taxes high, the millage rate and taxes for new homeowners high, so be it. I am not reliant on the local economy and am comfortable in my own bubble.
Be ready
Greetings to all military personnel! If this country elects Mr. Trump, train for war with all your hearts. Your lives will depend on it.
Not the same
MCSD has 68 people making more than $100,000. Lewis Grizzard was right: "We have too many educators and not enough teachers."
Cover story
Republicans say and do hurtful things to others, then run and hide behind their religion like a child peeking around mama's coattails. They are not a party of family values, just self-righteous hypocrites.
Eeuw ...
FBI Director Comey is reopening the investigation into Hillary's emails due to more messages discovered during the investigation into Anthony Weiner's sexting. Don't even go there!
