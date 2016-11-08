Sound Off for November 9, 2016

At long last
I’m so excited. Today is the first day of the rest of my life.
Share the wealth, folks
As a MCSD employee who makes peanuts, it is unbelievable to look at the lucrative salaries of those in the Taj Mahal.
Public expense
Philadelphia government transportation workers are striking. The reason — they want more money added to their pension plan. From the taxpayers to government employees’ pockets.
Just ask, guys
An employee in the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles told me if Senators Richard Shelby and Jeff Sessions and Rep. Mike Rogers want to know anything about the prison system, call her.
Oxymoronic terms
“Public service” and “public servants” are phrases that are meaningless.
Just Earthlings
Canada can take care of its people health-wise because they don’t have all of the aliens like we do.
GPS balloting?
My wife and I went to vote and while filling out voter forms we hear two people filling out theirs ask if they were in Muscogee County. Yes, these people vote.
Comments