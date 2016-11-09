Sound Off for November 10, 2016

In different elections, let’s hope
I saw a person leaving the polls with a lapel sticker which read "I voted 3 times."
Because it’s ‘strategy’ if you win
Someone please explain to me why the system is rigged only if you lose.
Is this happening?
If things go as planned, your children and grandchildren will soon be able to play at the foot of a giant lightning rod in Lakebottom Park! Yes! A cell phone tower! Call now!
Even at politics?
Georgia’s Kirby Smart isn’t very smart after all.
Erase and move on
Now that the election's over, I'm going to delete my 33,000 emails and get on with my life.
Equine PIN
Are those numbers on the horses at the Steeplechase so that if they get lost, their owners can find them?
Look! Up in the sky!
I thought the world was about to end. I couldn't see the sun anymore! Then I remembered that stuff is called clouds.
Sweat and tears to follow
I had to have lab work done on Election Day. Now I know how it feels to give blood twice in one day.
