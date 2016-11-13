Sound Off for November 14, 2016

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting Pause

1:21 Jordan students reveal restored Mustang to classmates and community

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:34 Auburn safety Tray Matthews: "We have a lot to fight for"

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

2:32 Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson: "This one hurts"

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states