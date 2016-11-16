Sound Off for November 17, 2016

Lunar politics
Some blame/credit the FBI. Others cite racism, globalism, terrorism or the Electoral College. But consider: the last Supermoon occurred in 1948 when Truman upset Dewey. Keep this in mind for 2034!
Try cutting eyeholes
Since retirement my wife and I have enjoyed traveling. It's pointless now; we can't really enjoy the sights and cultures with brown paper bags over our heads.
Bad economic development bet
City Council majority apparently don't realize that this end run will ultimately result in more folks becoming gambling addicts and organized crime to flood us. Nearby, history shows what happens.
Self-revealing
Listening to Obama describe Trump's election to other world leaders did very little other than point out the weaknesses in Obama's 8 years.
The danger is here
Trump is going to be a much bigger threat than ISIS will.
Poetic prophecy
Many years ago Simon and Garfunkel presaged the explanation for Trump's win: "All lies and jests, Still a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest" (The Boxer).
