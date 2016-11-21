Sound Off for November 22, 2016

Rethink it
I was disappointed to read that Dr. Robert Wright's legacy may become "the man who brought legalized gambling to south Columbus." I hope he will reconsider the terrible impact this will have on poor people.
Think back
So sorry your children are scared. Remember eight years ago after America elected a black man who was going to “take away all our guns”? How did you handle that one?
Dead giveaway
Someone posted a "hot" picture of a young Joe Biden online. You could tell he was young … when he smiled, there were wrinkles in his forehead.
Savor it now
So much for Social Security and Medicare. When Trump gets through, there won’t be any.
From any party
Just remember children, if you lie to people, and make promises that you know that you can't keep, you can become President of the U.S.A.
Donate here
There's already a "dollar store" every mile owned by folks like Georgia U.S. Senator Perdue. With your choice for President, I guess you want one on every corner. Maybe your church has a food bank.
History’s echo
I share the concerns of the German people, who were alarmed about Trump's rise to power from the beginning. They know fascism when they see it.
Untaxed PACs
The swamp that needs to be drained is not in Washington. It is the churches that preach hate, indifference and intolerance. Our founding fathers are not proud of choices made by Sunday morning congressional districts.
Most of them
The president emphasized the importance of rules and laws being enforced. Except for immigration laws, of course. They should be openly violated.
