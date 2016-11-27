Sound Off for November 28, 2016

Call me Baldy
A young Hispanic woman is interviewed while demonstrating against Trump. She said that her undocumented, illegal friends are scared. Makes me want to pull my hair out.
Show us
Obama lectured Trump that he should be tough on Russia. Next he plans to show him how to draw an imaginary line in the sand.
It’s all free speech
I boo President Obama, I’m a racist; I boo Secretary Clinton, I’m a misogynist; I boo VP-Elect Pence, I’m exercising free speech.
Holding out
If Republican men insist on reversing Roe v. Wade, women should revert to the only guaranteed birth control: abstinence! See how fast the male population will get that law reinstated.
Makes sense
The hysterical wackos accusing Trump and Pence of racism are paranoid. Extreme vetting of young Muslim men from certain areas is prudent, and does not repeal civil rights laws or re-segregate Americans by race.
Has no clue
The oath that the president-elect takes implies that the oath taker understands the Constitution. After savaging the cast of “Hamilton,” I doubt The Donald understands or will accept the freedoms granted to citizens.
Safe spaces
If Trump or Pence don't want to get booed at events, then they should only attend NASCAR, hockey or flea markets.
Bad idea
MGM Resorts International is spending a lot of money with lobbyists to legalize casino gambling in Georgia. Tell your legislators you don't want it. Don't give them a toehold. Legislators, please don't take their bait.
Subhead
It was recently printed: "It’s so hard to watch our country sink to the level of a dictatorship led by a halfwit." I agree, but at least he will be out of office by noon on January 20, 2017.
