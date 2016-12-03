Sound Off for December 5, 2016

Changes coming
Obama should've let Congress debate future U.S.-Cuban relations after Fidel's death, but that wouldn't have helped his selfish "legacy-building" agenda. Hopefully, more good news concerning brother Raul will come soon.
Good place to start
Over $600 billion is given away in federal grants every year. Many recipient projects are no more useful than setting piles of money on fire for heat. We must fire the responsible bureaucrats.
Privileged few
Most Republicans believe democracy is only for white people. They use this tactic to draw up voter ID laws, because they can’t win elections on the integrity of their ideas or values.
Self-defeating
Minimum wage protesters would be better rewarded if they spent their time getting a better education instead of trying to turn their jobs over to robots.
Family values?
We are going from a young, fit, thoughtful, committed family man President to an old, overweight, thin-skinned man with three wives, numerous affairs, and no moral compass.
President Pro Tem Bocephus
Alabama Governor Bentley is in a world of trouble, but he can make the prospective impeachment go away by appointing Hank Williams Jr. to bring at least a measure of dignity back to the Senate.
It’s not pretty
I have a hard time reading some of the vicious Sound Offs and remembering that they and I are members of the same species.
