Sound Off for December 5, 2016

Troubling times
I’m a country-loving person. Worried? You better believe it.
Inspiring
Donald Trump said that he wasn't sure what the 13 stripes on the American Flag stand for. This is your new President! Enjoy the next four years.
Empathy deficit
The U.S. has a caste system when it comes to medical care. If you don’t have the money, you don’t get help. Put yourself in their shoes.
Mixed signals
What good is it to tell kids to Say No to Drugs when the president is letting hundreds of drug traffickers out of prison?
Funny — not
President-Elect Crotch Grabber is picking some real winners. This would be amusing if it weren't so scary. God help us.
Stigma lingers
The fast food restaurants don’t give people with disabilities a chance. They may be quick to hire them but they are sure quick to fire them. I know, because I’m disabled.
Grow up
People, like it or not, Trump is our president-elect. Act like adults. I am so sick of useless protests.
We wuz had
Those big contributors to the Clinton Foundation want their money back.
Has to be racism
Why is there Black Friday and no White Friday?
