Sound Off for December 6, 2016

Clearer vision
Our next presidential election will be in 2020. I hope that means that our vision will be much better.
Keep wishing
I suspect and hope Senator Jeff Sessions is a sacrificial nominee for Attorney General so The Donald can say he paid his dues, and then nominate a Republican moderate for this most important post.
Get it while it’s caliente
My wife and I plan to eat at our favorite Mexican restaurant before TV tough guy Orange Roughy sends them all away.
Don’t make us subsidize it
If a college or university wants to stop flying the U.S. flag or defy federal law by providing sanctuary to undocumented students, then that's fine. But not with the support of my tax dollars.
Are there no prisons?
If their own family members and loved ones will not help the homeless and destitute, there must be a good reason. So why should we give them our hard earned money?
Just wondering
Is Kellyanne Conway a robot?
