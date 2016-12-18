Sound Off for December 19, 2016

Effective therapy
A Maine detox facility is using cannabis to get addicts off opiates, and they are having success with it. Makes sense, as you cannot die using marijuana because it is not physically addicting.
What’s in a word?
With the heavy conservative control looming, I fear our colleges and universities will be banned from offering liberal arts studies.
Changing times
Once upon a time "soft on communism" was an epithet. Now it has become a qualification for high office.
Had it coming
I said to my father one time, Dad, I’m bored. He looked at me and said, Son, it could be because you are boring.
Welcome back
It’s good to see Tiger Woods back in the game. Go Tiger!
Not all deserve it
To the people who voted for Trump: Watch what you wish for, and reap what you sow. And so will we.
Enough already
Nervous wreck. Please, for the love of God, stop blowing those car horns unless you have to.
What holiday?
At the rate they're going, I expect to soon see the day when the Muscogee County School District's "Winter Break" does not begin until after December 25.
