Sound Off for December 21, 2016

We’re not children
Mrs. Obama defined the “hope” President Obama provided as being like a soothing parent who didn’t overreact when a child bumps his head. So aloof, patronizing and condescending makes one a good parent?
Post-election season’s greetings
Merry Christmas everyone, from Mr. Trump and the rest of us deplorables.
Voters bit back
Darr’s undoing was when he bit the hand that fed him.
Our right to know
The tape is the highest and best evidence of what took place. Surely the public is entitled to hear and see it under these bizarre circumstances.
False prophets, false promise
Republicans control weak-minded voters. The GOP uses guns, religion, patriotism and more. Tough talk will make scared people feel secure, I suppose, but remember, Rick Perry will now be in charge of our nukes.
Random acts of kindness
I recently had a vertigo attack at Dollar Tree and five employees rushed to help me. They were so kind. I’d like to thank all of them.
