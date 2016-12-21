Sound Off for December 22, 2016

Shabby image
The Dillingham Street Bridge is shown often as a backdrop on WRBL. Having burned-out lights makes it look tacky. When is Columbus going to replace the bulbs?
If you have to say it ...
How would you rate the intelligence of a president-elect who says, “I don’t have to be told — you know, I’m, like, a smart person”? I’d say about 85 would do it.
Stupid is as stupid does
I did switch to Trump, not because Putin hacked the DNC but because Democrats are so stupid they kept writing incriminating letters to each other even after they knew Russian hackers were spying on them.
Otherwise, a model of integrity
The president-elect won the election fair and square except for Russian hacking, fake news, voter intimidation, Comey, WikiLeaks and conspiracies.
What drought?
I'll never worry about wasting water again. A water main next door has been gushing treated water since Sunday a.m.; today is Saturday. Does the city government even care?
Did I miss it?
Is it just me or has Christmas passed?
Comments