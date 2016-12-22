Sound Off

December 22, 2016 10:00 AM

Sound Off for December 23, 2016

Fixed, saved, and on your own

While Trump morphed into a pure Republican, they started "fixing" Medicare, "saving" Social Security, and turning Medicaid into an unsupervised state grant program. Enjoy your Trump presidency.

It’s just a name

Federal Reserve does not mean it is a federal agency. It is not. It is a group of private entities within themselves.

Our no-hack zone

It is obvious that the Russians did not affect the votes in Columbus because Hillary won in a landslide.

Nothing new

Democrats are puzzled why evangelicals support the ungodly Donald Trump, but they forget that one of Richard Nixon’s biggest supporters was Billy Graham.

Securing our borders

With Obama releasing a record number of prisoners and allowing refugees from terrorist states (whom Australia rejected) enter the country, it’s good we elected someone to make America safe again.

Just forget it

If I were Obama I would not want my “legacy” to be remembered at all.

Related content

Sound Off

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos