Sound Off for December 24, 2016

Love it here
Born and raised in Forrest Hills, Long Island, N.Y., I think Columbus is grand. There are a lot of nice museums, a wonderful symphony orchestra and friendly people.
Digging in
I’m in my seventies and I’m taking good care of myself because I want to outlive Trump’s presidency.
Missed voice
Where is Chekhov when we need his integrity? He always fought against stupidity, cruelty, and blind conservatism; while others talked, he acted.
Ugly transition
January 20, 2017, a wonderfully decent, intelligent, extremely moral family leaves the White House, turning a national treasure into a dumpster occupied by garbage. God protect us from this greedy, immoral President Lucifer.
Not listening
The same people opposed to voter ID who also want illegal immigrants to vote are suddenly all concerned about election integrity."OMG! Just one invalid vote can change an election!" Get over it, whiny hypocrites.
Will we learn?
Hillary and Obama both supported the same liberal policy on refugees as did Merkel. Now Germany is paying the price. You reap what you sow.
Guest of honor
The reason Kanye West visited Trump was to line him up for a performance at the White House Inauguration Party.
